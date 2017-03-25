Biagini blows save as Blue Jays drop 6-5 decision to Yankees in pre-season play

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Pete Kozma's ninth-inning single brought home Ronald Torreyes with the winning run as the New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in Grapefruit League play Saturday.

New York scored two unearned runs in the frame after errors by third baseman Jake Elmore and first baseman Ryan McBroom.

Reliever Joe Biagini gave up two hits and was charged with the blown save and the loss. Matt Marsh worked an inning of relief for the win.

Ryan Goins and Jarrod Saltalamacchia homered for the Blue Jays in the split-squad game.