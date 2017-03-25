Bobrovsky terrific again as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 1-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sergei Bobrovsky made 36 saves in his seventh shutout of the season, helping the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Saturday.

Bobrovsky was terrific in his NHL-leading 40th win, and Alexander Wennberg tipped in the game's only goal in the second period. The gritty victory in front of a sellout crowd broke a two-game losing streak for the playoff-bound Blue Jackets (48-19-7) and moved them into a tie with idle Pittsburgh for second in the Metropolitan Division.

The Flyers (34-32-8), trying to muscle their way back into wild-card race, created more opportunities and outshot Columbus 36-21. Michal Neuvirth made 20 stops.

With just under seven minutes left in the second period, Wennberg managed to bat a Kyle Quincey shot out of the air, with the puck sneaking through Neuvirth's pads.

The Blue Jackets continued their mastery over Philadelphia at home, winning for the 10th straight time at Nationwide Arena. The Flyers haven't won in Columbus since December 2005.

NOTES: Bobrovsky got his 19th career shutout. He is 8-0-2 in his last 10 starts. ... Neuvirth started in goal for Philadelphia after Steve Mason played the previous seven games. ... Columbus is the only NHL team without a three-game slide this season. ... Columbus F Oliver Bjorkstrand missed his second game after taking an illegal hit from Toronto's Roman Polak on Wednesday night. Polak was suspended two games and fined. ... F Lauri Korpikoski and Ds Markus Nutivaara and Ryan Murray were healthy scratches for Columbus. ... Scratches for Philadelphia included D Michael Del Zotto and Fs Roman Lyubimov and Nick Cousins.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Blue Jackets: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

