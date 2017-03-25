Brett Hickey's six-point game powers Toronto Rock past Vancouver Stealth 13-7

TORONTO — Brett Hickey scored twice and added four assists as the Toronto Rock dumped the Vancouver Stealth 13-7 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Dan Lintner had a hat trick for Toronto (8-5), while Stephan Leblanc had a pair of goals and three assists and Reid Reinholdt had two goals and an assist. Turner Evans scored and had four assists, Tom Schreiber had a goal and set up three others, while Kasey Beirnes also found the back of the net.

Goalie Nick Rose had an empty-net goal — his second of the season — and made 46 saves for the win.

Rhys Duch and Jordan Durston had two goals apiece for Vancouver (5-8), while Corey Small scored and added three assists. Justin Salt and James Rahe rounded out the attack. Tye Belanger stopped 42-of-54 shots.