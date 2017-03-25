Canada's O'Brien wins silver in final World Cup snowboard slopestyle of season

SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic — Canada's Spencer O'Brien finished second in the final World Cup snowboard slopestyle race of the season on Saturday.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott, a 16-year-old from New Zealand, dominated the women's event with 87.32 points. O'Brien, from Courtenay, B.C., was next with 81.22 and Silvia Mittermueller of Germany was third with 73.40.

Chris Corning of the United States took the men's final with 92.34 points.

Fridtjof Tischendorf of Norway was second with 87.20, while Briton Jamie Nicholls placed third with 86.40. Antoine Truchon of Sainte-Adele, Que., was the top Canadian in fifth place.