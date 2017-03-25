Cogliano's gift of a goal leads Ducks to 3-1 win over Jets

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Andrew Cogliano scored late in the second period, Jonathan Bernier made 17 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Friday night.

Corey Perry and Jakob Silvferberg also scored for Anaheim, which is now tied with San Jose for the lead in the Pacific Division with eight games remaining for both teams. The Sharks lost 6-1 to Dallas, giving the Ducks renewed hope of winning the division title for the fifth season in a row.

Silfverberg scored an empty-net goal with 1:07 to play.

Bernier's outstanding play in relief of John Gibson has been a big reason why the Ducks are in contention for another division banner, improving to 7-0-1 in his last eight games. They've won three straight overall.

Josh Morrissey scored a power-play goal and Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves for the Jets, who did not pick up a point in eight games this season against Anaheim, San Jose and Edmonton, the top three teams in the Pacific Division.

Anaheim jumped out to a 2-1 lead late in the second when Cogliano threw the puck out in front of the net and it careened in off the Jets' Jacob Trouba. The centring pass bounced up off Trouba's left skate to strike him in the right thigh and past the shocked Hutchinson.

Cogliano, playing in his 778th consecutive game, had not scored in his previous 10 outings.

After breakdowns on special teams cost the Jets dearly in a 5-2 loss at Los Angeles, their power play made amends by scoring 6:08 into the second to tie the game at 1. Morrissey tipped Blake Wheeler's shot for his first-ever power-play goal and sixth overall in his brief NHL career, taking a shift that normally would have gone to Dustin Byfuglien.

Byfuglien sat after colliding with Kings forward Jeff Carter on Thursday, leaving the Jets without four of their top five defencemen , as Paul Postma, Ben Chiarot and Toby Enstrom were also scratched.

Perry put the Ducks in front with 2:43 left in the first, picking up his 15th goal. Perry fired a shot from just outside the near circle and Hutchinson's reaction was impaired by Antoine Vermette and Adam Lowry battling for position in the crease.

Perry has scored at least 15 goals in all but one of his 12 seasons with the Ducks, and his 345 career goals are second only to Teemu Selanne's 457 in franchise history.

NOTES: Ducks D Kevin Bieksa was scratched after being hit in the face by a high stick that went uncalled Wednesday against Edmonton. ... Jets C Mathieu Perreault had an assist for the fourth straight game and has eight points in his last five contests.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.