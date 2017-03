ATHENS, Greece — Bosnia and Herzegovina sealed its third World Cup qualifying win by hammering Gibraltar 5-0 in Europe Group H on Saturday.

Gibraltar's defence was no match for the pacey Bosnians, and Vedad Ibisevic scored twice before the break. Ibisevic also set up the fifth and last goal.

Bosnia, trying to make its second World Cup finals, levelled with second-placed Greece, which faced group leader Belgium in Brussels late Saturday.