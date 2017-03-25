Iqbal century propels Bangladesh to 324-5 in 1st ODI

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka — Tamim Iqbal led Bangladesh's rampant batting display with a brilliant eighth century to propel his team to 324-5 in the first one-day international against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Iqbal hit a six and 15 boundaries during his 142-ball knock of 127, after Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga made Bangladesh bat at Rangiri Dambulla Stadium.

Iqbal added 90 runs for the second wicket with Sabbir Rahman, who made 54 off 56 deliveries after the tourists lost their first wicket on 29. Rahman hit 10 boundaries before Tharanga took a sharp catch at extra-cover off seamer Asela Gunaratne.

Bangladesh quickly lost another wicket for 120-3 when Mushfiqur Rahim was caught and bowled by left-arm wrist spin bowler Lakshan Sandakan.

Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan reacted by combining for the best partnership of the innings — 144 runs for the fourth wicket. Shakib made 72 off 71 balls including a six and four boundaries.

Mosaddek Hossain smashed an undefeated 24 off nine deliveries and Mahmudullah Riyad made 13 off seven balls to provide Bangladesh the much-needed acceleration in the final overs.

Bangladesh scored 68 runs off the last five overs as Sri Lankan bowlers struggled with their direction.