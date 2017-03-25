Keegan Lowe's late goal lifts St. John's IceCaps over Hershey Bears 4-3
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Keegan Lowe scored with 16 seconds left to play as the St. John's IceCaps rallied past the Hershey Bears 4-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Jeremy Gregoire and Yannick Veilleux scored in the second as St. John's (32-25-10), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, came back from a 3-1 deficit. Julien Brouillette had a girl early in the first period and Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves for the win.
Tyler Lewington, Travis Boyd and Chris Bourque supplied the offence for Hershey (37-19-11). Pheonix Copley stopped 27-of-31 shots.
Neither team could score on the power play. The IceCaps were 0 for 2 with the man advantage and the Bears went 0 for 3.