Lletget, Brooks dropped from US roster; Arriola added

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Midfielder Sebastian Llleget and defender John Brooks have been dropped from the U.S. roster for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at Panama, and forward Paul Arriola has been added.

Llleget scored the first goal in Friday's 6-0 win over Honduras, and then exited after his left foot was hurt during a slide tackle by Ever Alverado that earned the Honduran defender a yellow card in the 15th minute. Brooks left on a stretcher in the 70th minute because of a sinus infection, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday.

Forward Jordan Morris (right ankle) and defender Michael Orozco (right knee) also were dropped from the roster. Neither dressed Friday.