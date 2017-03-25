Monahan's OT winner lifts Flames past Blues 3-2

ST. LOUIS — Sean Monahan scored with 3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames past the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night.

Troy Brouwer and Matt Bartkowski also scored for the Flames, who improved to 13-4 in overtime this season. Brian Elliott made 29 saves.

Ivan Barbashev and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues and Jake Allen made 28 saves.