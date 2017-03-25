OHL Roundup: Colella, Firebirds beat Greyhounds to even series at 1-1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Maurizio Colella had two goals and an assist as the Firebirds earned their first playoff victory since moving to Flint with a 6-3 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Saturday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

The win ties the best-of-seven first-round series at 1-1 with Game 3 on Monday in Flint, Mich. The Firebirds franchise moved from Plymouth, Mich., following the 2014-15 season.

Alex Peters, Jalen Smereck, Ryan Moore and Kole Sherwood also chipped in for Flint. Connor Hicks made 24 saves in net.

Boris Katchouk, shorthanded, Zachary Senyshyn and Jack Kopacka had goals for the Greyhounds. Matthew Villalta turned away 18-of-23 shots in 40 minute before giving way to Joseph Raaymakers, who stopped all seven shots he faced.

The Firebirds were 2 for 6 on the power play and Sault Ste. Marie was scoreless on five attempts.

---

OTTERS 9 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Anthony Cirelli had two goals an assist while Dylan Strome also struck twice as Erie crushed the Sting to take a 2-0 series lead.

Haydn Hopkins, Warren Foegele, Ivan Lodnia, Taylor Raddysh and Erik Cernak supplied the rest of the offence for the Otters. Alex DeBrincat tacked on four helpers and Troy Timpano made 26 saves.

Kevin Spinozzi struck twice with Jordan Ernst adding a power-play goal for Sarnia, which hosts Game 3 on Monday. Aidan Hughes turned away 24-of-31 shots in 35:16 before giving way to Blair Coffin, who made 12 saves.

---

PETES 6 ICEDOGS 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Steven Lorentz had two goals and an assist, with Jonathan Ang also striking twice as the Petes doubled up Niagara.

Matt Spencer and Nikita Korostelev also scored for Peterborough, which took a 2-0 series lead. Matthew Timms tacked on three helpers and Dylan Wells stopped 41 shots.

Ryan Mantha and Johnny Corneil had power-play goals with Kirill Maksimov adding the other for the IceDogs, who host Game 3 on Tuesday. Stephen Dhillon kicked out 35-of-40 shots in defeat.

Cole Fraser of the Petes received a major penalty and game misconduct for checking to the head in the first period.

---

RANGERS 2 ATTACK 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Jonathan Yantsis scored the winner and Luke Opilka stopped 40 shots as Kitchener evened its series at 1-1 with a win over the Attack.

Adam Mascherin tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period on the power play for the Rangers. Kitchener hosts Game 3 on Monday.

Petrus Palmu opened the scoring 33 seconds into the first period and Michael McNiven turned away 24 shots for Owen Sound.