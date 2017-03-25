QMJHL Roundup: Alex Dostie leads Islanders past Drakkar to take 2-0 series lead

CHARLOTTETOWN — Alex Dostie scored three goals and two assists to lead the Charlottetown Islanders past the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 9-2 on Saturday night in Game 2 of their first round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.

The Islanders lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 with Game 3 on Tuesday in Baie-Comeau.

Francois Beauchemin, Dillon Boucher, Keith Getson, Matthew Grouchy, Nicolas Meloche and Kameron Kielly supplied the rest of the offence for Charlottetown. Daniel Sprong added four helpers and Mark Grametbauer turned away 20 shots in net.

D'Artagnan Joly and Ivan Chekhovich found the back of the net for the Drakkar. Antoine Samuel started and kicked out 32-of-39 shots in 40:58 with Justin Blanchette stopping 18 shots in the second period.

The Islanders were 2 for 6 on the power play and Baie-Comeau was scoreless on four attempts.

---

CATARACTES 3 FOREURS 0

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Mikhail Denisov made 26 saves for the shutout as the Cataractes blanked Val-d'Or to even their series at 1-1.

Mathieu Olivier, Samuel Guilbault and Xavier Pouliot, on the power play, scored for Shawnigan.

Etienne Montpetit stopped 42 shots for the Foreurs, who host Game 3 on Tuesday.

---

SAGUENEENS 2 TIGRES 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Nicolas Roy struck twice as the Sagueneens edged Victoriaville to take a 2-0 series lead.

Julio Billia made 21 saves for Chicoutimi.

Pascal Laberge replied on the power play for the Tigres, who host Game 3 on Tuesday. Tristan Cote-Cazenave turned aside 24 shots.

---

SEA DOGS 4 OCEANIC 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Ottawa Senators prospect Thomas Chabot had two goals and an assist to lift the Sea Dogs over Rimouski.

Mathieu Joseph and Bokondji Imama also chipped in for Saint John, which took a 2-0 series lead. Callum Booth made 17 saves.

Tyler Boland found the back of the net and Alexandre Lagace kicked out 32 shots for the Oceanic. Rimouski hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

---

TITAN 6 REMPARTS 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Vladimir Kuznetsov had two goals and an assist while Rodrigo Abols also struck twice as the Titan downed Quebec.

Dawson Theede and Christophe Boivin rounded out the attack for Acadie-Bathurst, which leads the series 2-0. Anthony Dumont-Bouchard stopped 20 shots.

Louis-Filip Cote and Dmitry Buynitskiy scored for the Remparts, who host Game 3 on Tuesday. Evgeny Kiselev made 38 saves.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 7 OLYMPIQUES 6 (OT)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Declan Smith scored at 11:51 of overtime as the Screaming Eagles topped Gatineau to take a 2-0 series lead.

Drake Batherson assisted on the winner and had two goals in regulation for Cape Breton. Leon Gawanke, Ross MacDougall, Phelix Martineau and Massimo Carozza supplied the rest of the offence. Kyle Jessiman earned the win in relief by making 17 saves in 45:47. Kevin Mandolese started and kicked out 15 shots.

Zack MacEwen struck twice with Mitchell Balmas, Shawn Boudrias, Alexandre Landreville and Jake Barter rounding out the attack for the Olympiques, who host Game 3 on Tuesday. Tristan Berube took the loss in relief by making 19 saves in 31:51. Mathieu Bellemare turned away 29-of-35 shots through two periods.

---

HUSKIES 3 MOOSEHEADS 2 (OT)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Gabriel Fontaine scored the winner at 10:38 of overtime as the Huskies evened their first round series at 1-1 with a victory over Halifax.

Jeremy Lauzon and Hugo Despres supplied the rest of the offence for Rouyn-Noranda, which got 21 saves from Olivier Tremblay.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Arnaud Durandeau had goals for the Mooseheads, who host Game 3 on Tuesday. Alexis Gravel stopped 44 shots.