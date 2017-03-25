Roosters unbeaten after 4 matches in National Rugby League

SYDNEY, Australia — The Sydney Roosters beat South Sydney 20-6 for their fourth win in a row and their best start to a National Rugby League season in 21 years.

Luke Cleary, dumped by the Rabbitohs last year, combined with halfback partner Mitchell Pearce and had a hand in two of the Roosters' three tries. Fullback Michael Gordon scored the Roosters' other try, his fourth of the season.

Sydney coach Trent Robinson was happy with his halves combination.

"They're the reason we got to the 20 points," he said. "That was a really fine effort and they're excited about the way they are combining and that leads to four wins with some good points."

In other matches, Brisbane edged Canberra 13-12 on winger Jordan Kahu's 74th-minute field goal. Penrith outclassed Newcastle 40-0 and Manly shut out Canterbury 36-0.

The North Queensland Cowboys, led by two tries from backrower Coen Hess, beat the Gold Coast Titans 32-26 and the defending champion Cronulla Sharks defeated Parramatta 20-6.