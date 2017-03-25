Russia's Sidorova wins world curling semifinal to set up rematch with Homan

BEIJING — Russia's Anna Sidorova defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 9-3 in Saturday's semifinal at the world women's curling championship to set up a rematch with Canada's Rachel Homan for the gold medal.

Sidorova played a tapback for three points in the seventh end and stole three more points in the eighth for the victory.

"I still can't believe it," Sidorova said. "Coming second in the round-robin made history for our team, and I'm so proud that we can now represent Russia in the final. It's only one year to the Olympic Games and it's been a really rough year for my team, so we needed that win to believe in ourselves.

"I'm so proud of the performance my team showed today."

Homan defeated Sidorova in the Page playoff 1-2 game Friday to advance straight to Sunday's gold-medal game. The Ottawa skip has won all 12 games she has played at the Capital Gymnasium.

Hasselborg defeated Scotland's Eve Muirhead 8-5 in the Page playoff 3-4 game earlier Saturday to reach the semifinal. They'll play again Sunday for bronze.

"We were struggling through the whole game with the speed," Hasselborg said after the semifinal loss. "They played very well and we couldn't put any pressure on them. Our goal coming here was a medal and we still have that in our own hands, (a) medal it will be."

Homan won bronze in her world women's championship debut in 2013 in Riga. She took silver the next year in Saint John, N.B.