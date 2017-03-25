Skinner, Aho lead surging Hurricanes to 3-1 win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Jeff Skinner scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway with 10:26 left and the surging Carolina Hurricanes stretched their point streak to 10 games with a 3-1 victory Saturday night that eliminated the New Jersey Devils from playoff contention for the fifth straight year.

Sebastian Aho scored twice and Eddie Lack made 26 saves for the Hurricanes, who are 7-0-3 in their last 10. They remained five points out of a playoff spot with nine games to go in the regular season.

Travis Zajac scored for the Devils, who have not made the post-season since going to the Stanley Cup final in the 2011-12 season. Cory Schneider stopped 25 shots for New Jersey, which is 2-12-2 in its last 16 games.

Skinner's goal was his 30th of the season and seventh in the last five games. He poked the puck past Devils defenceman Andy Greene at the left point and skated in alone on Schneider.

Aho made it 3-1 with his 23rd goal on a shot from low in the left circle with 3:14 to play.

The Devils tied it 1-all with 2:57 left in the second period after a turnover by the Hurricanes at the New Jersey blue line. Derek Ryan failed to handle a cross-ice pass and Taylor Hall led a counterattack. He skated the puck into the Carolina zone and found Zajac alone between the circles for his 14th goal.

Aho had given Carolina the lead at 2:47 of the period. The Hurricanes kept the puck in the Devils end and Elias Lindholm found Aho alone in front with a pass from behind the net.

The Devils almost took the lead in the third period but Lack stopped a breakaway attempt by Blake Pietila.

NOTES: Lindholm has a career-high 10-game point streak (four goals, seven assists). ... Lack has won three straight starts. ... Aho has points in six straight games (three goals, five assists). ... New Jersey dressed seven defencemen .

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host the Red Wings on Monday and Tuesday. An ice problem at PNC Arena on Dec. 19 forced the teams to postpone a game. It was rescheduled for Monday, setting up the rare set of back-to-back games in the same city.

Devils: Host the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

___