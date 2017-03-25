Sri Lanka wins toss and fields in 1st ODI vs. Bangladesh

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field Saturday in the first of three one-day international cricket matches against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh goes into the match with confidence having won its first-ever test match against Sri Lanka to draw the series 1-1. Their cause is further strengthened by the arrival of limited overs captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

Allrounder Mahmudullah Riyad, who was dropped from the second test earlier this month, makes the one-day team.

The Sri Lankan team is depleted by injuries to regular captain Angelo Mathews, opening batsman Kusal Perera and fast bowler Lasith Malinga.

Upul Tharanga leads the side in Mathews' absence.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Sachith Pathirana, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Kumara.