WHL Roundup: Adam Brooks has four points to lead Pats over Hitmen in Game 1

REGINA — Adam Brooks had two goals and two assists to lead the top-seeded Regina Pats past the Calgary Hitmen 5-2 on Friday night in Game 1 of their first-round Western Hockey League playoff series.

The Pats host Game 2 on Saturday.

Austin Wagner, Bryan Lockner and Josh Mahura rounded out the attack for Regina. Tyler Brown made 20 saves.

Jake Kryski struck twice for the Hitmen, who got 27 saves from Cody Porter.

The Pats were 1 for 2 on the power play, with Calgary scoring once on three attempts.

---

BRONCOS 2 WARRIORS 0

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jordan Papirny stopped all 40 shots he faced as Swift Current blanked the Warriors in Game 1.

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner and Glenn Gawdin added an empty netter for the Broncos, who lead the series 1-0.

Zach Sawchenko turned away 31 shots for Moose Jaw, which hosts Game 2 on Saturday.

---

TIGERS 7 WHEAT KINGS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Mark Rassell scored a hat trick as the Tigers downed Brandon to take Game 1.

Clayton Kirichenko had two goals and an assist with David Quenneville tacking on three helpers for Medicine Hat, which takes a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 at home on Saturday. Matt Bradley and Zach Fischer rounded out the attack and Michael Bullion made 26 saves.

Stelio Mattheos and Tyler Coulter, on the power play, scored for the Wheat Kings. Logan Thompson turned away 45 shots.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Keegan Iverson scored the winner on the power play as Portland doubled up the Cougars in Game 1.

Brendan De Jong, on the power play, Skyler McKenzie and Colton Veloso, into an empty net, supplied the rest of the offence for the Winterhawks. Cole Kehler made 23 saves.

Jared Bethune, on the power play, and Jansen Harkins had goals for Prince George, which hosts Game 2 on Sunday. Ty Edmonds stopped 31 shots.

---

ROCKETS 4 BLAZERS 0

KELOWNA, B.C. — Carsen Twarynski had two goals and an assist and Michael Herringer stopped all 15 shots he faced as the Rockets shut out Kamloops in Game 1.

Reid Gardiner and Tomas Soustal also chipped in for Kelowna, which leads the series 1-0 and hosts Game 2 on Saturday.

Connor Ingram turned away 44-of-48 shots for the Blazers.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 ROYALS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Dominic Zwerger had two goals and an assist as the Silvertips topped Victoria in Game 1.

Patrick Bajkov added a goal and two helpers for Everett, which took a 1-0 series lead and hosts Game 2 on Saturday. Kevin Davis also scored and Carter Hart made 30 saves.

Jack Walker and Dante Hannoun responded on the power play for the Royals. Griffen Outhouse kicked out 21-of-25 shots.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 AMERICANS 2

KENT, Wash. — Keegan Kolesar had two goals and an assist to lift the Thunderbirds past Tri-City in Game 1.

Ryan Gropp and Austin Strand also scored for Seattle, which took a 1-0 series lead and host Game 2 on Saturday. Carl Stankowski made 33 saves.

Jordan Topping and Austyn Playfair, shorthanded, found the back of the net for the Americans. Rylan Parenteau kicked out 27 shots.