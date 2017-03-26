Bears' Hall, Packers' Dorleant arrested in Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Authorities in central Iowa say Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested outside a bar in Cedar Falls.

Hall was cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Dorleant was cited for interference.

Police say officers responded to a report of a fight outside the bar Sharkey's Funhouse on Saturday night.

According to a police affidavit, Hall did not respond to police instructions and spit in the officers' faces. Police say an officer used a Taser on Hall's legs in order to get him into the squad car.

Dorleant was detained after authorities say he approached officers "in a threatening manner" following Hall's arrest.

A Packers spokesman says the team is aware of the situation and "gathering more information." The Bears have not responded to an email looking for comment.