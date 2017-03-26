D.A. Points wins Puerto Rico for 3rd PGA Tour title

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — D.A. Points started with five straight birdies and closed with a 6-under 66 to win the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday for his third PGA Tour title.

The great start wasn't enough for Points when he made three bogeys in a five-hole stretch around the turn. He steadied himself, protecting a one-shot lead going to the par-5 18th, and made birdie for a two-shot victory.

Points won for the first time since the 2013 Houston Open. This victory does not get him into the Masters because the Puerto Rico Open is held the same week as a World Golf Championships. Even so, it gets him into the PGA Championship and The Players Championship, and gives him a two-year exemption.