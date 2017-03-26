Diego Costa avoids serious injury in Spain training

MADRID — Diego Costa hurt his foot and ankle in Spain's training session on Sunday but tests showed that the striker sustained no serious injury.

The Spanish federation said doctors will continue to monitor Costa's injury but he will remain with the national team for the friendly match against France in Saint-Denis on Tuesday.

The Chelsea forward underwent a series of tests after having to leave the session.

Costa scored in Friday's 4-1 win over Israel in European qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.