Forward Colin White signs amateur tryout deal with Ottawa' AHL affiliate

OTTAWA — Forward prospect Colin White signed an amateur tryout deal on Sunday with the Ottawa Senators' American Hockey League affiliate, Binghamton, and will report there immediately.

White, 20, was the Senators' second first-round pick, 21st overall, at in the 2015 NHL Draft. He recently completed his second season with the NCAA's Boston College Eagles when his team was eliminated from playoff contention last week.

"We are excited to see Colin make the next step in his development in turning professional after a great college career," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion.

"We have spoken to Colin and his advisors at length and we are all in agreement that getting him on the ice to play games in the AHL is what is best for his growth at this moment. While our ongoing contract discussions are moving in a positive direction, we all know there is a small window left this season for Colin to gain professional experience."

The six-foot-one-1, 190-pound native of Hanover, Mass., had 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points in 35 games at Boston College this season, completing his two-year college career with 35 goals and 76 points in 72 games.

White also helped the United States win a gold medal at the 2017 world junior championship where he led the American team with seven goals and an assist in seven games.