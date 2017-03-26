Garret Sparks perfect as Toronto Marlies blank Syracuse Crunch 4-0

TORONTO — Garret Sparks made 26 saves as the Toronto Marlies shut out the Syracuse Crunch 4-0 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Colin Greening, Steve Oleksy, Sergey Kalinin and Brendan Leipsic supplied the offence for the Marlies (37-26-5), who have won four straight to take over first place in the North Division.

Mike McKenna stopped 24-of-27 shots for Syracuse (33-23-11).

Things started to get chippy at 10:45 of the third period, leading to three game misconducts. Toronto's Travis Dermott and Syracuse's Dominik Masin were ejected for a second fight altercation while Crunch forward John Kurtz was sent to the locker-room early for being a third man in on a fight.