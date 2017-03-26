Jakub Vrana lifts Hershey Bears over St. John's IceCaps 2-1

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Jakub Vrana's goal earlier in the third period was the winner as the Hershey Bears edged the St. John's IceCaps 2-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League play.

Vrana assisted on Riley Barber's in the first period for Hershey (38-19-11). Pheonix Copley made 35 saves for the win.

Chris Terry scored on the power play for St. John's (32-26-10), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Charlie Lindgren stopped 26 shots.