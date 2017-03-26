Sports

Johnson wins Match Play to sweep World Golf Championships

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the rough on the sixth hole during the final round of play against Dustin Johnson at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin County Club, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the rough on the sixth hole during the final round of play against Dustin Johnson at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin County Club, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas — Dustin Johnson became the first player to sweep the World Golf Championships with a dominant week that included more drama that he needed in the Dell Technologies Match Play.

Johnson escaped a furious charge by Jon Rahm when the 22-year-old Spaniard failed to birdie the 18th hole.

Johnson's 1-up victory completed a week in which he never trailed in any of his seven matches, and he led in 105 of the 112 holes he played.

It was the third straight victory for Johnson, and it stamped his position at No. 1.

Johnson never went beyond the 16th hole until Sunday, when he had to hold on to beat Hideto Tanihara in the semifinals and Rahm in the championship match.

He previously won the Mexico Championship, Bridgestone Invitational and HSBC Champions.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports, golf

Most Popular