Kings rally from 18 down in fourth to stun Clippers 98-97

LOS ANGELES — Willie Cauley-Stein made a follow shot with two seconds left and the Sacramento Kings rallied from an 18-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 98-97 on Sunday.

Down 85-67 early in the fourth, the Kings rallied while Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan were resting. Buddy Hield hit three 3-pointers in the final minutes, pulling the Kings to 96-93 with 2:10 to play.

Griffin made one of two free throws with 1:57 left before the Kings cut it to 97-96 on Langston Galloway's 3-pointer with 1:23 to play.

After Jamal Crawford missed a 3-pointer, Cauley-Stein finished off a fast break with the deciding basket.

Darren Collison led the Kings with 19 points, while Hield added 15 as the Kings snapped a four-game losing streak and won for only the third time in 15 games.

Jordan had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, with Paul adding 17 points and nine assists. Griffin finished with 17 points.

The Clippers have lost 10 of their last 19 games, and fell a game behind Utah for fourth place in the Western Conference with nine games remaining in the regular season.

Sacramento beat the Clippers for only the fourth time in their last 22 meetings.

TIP-INS

Kings: Skal Labissiere drew the tough defensive assignment against Griffin and committed five fouls in 16 minutes before being taken out early in the third quarter. ... Collison made his first eight shots before missing a 3-pointer with 4:28 left in the third quarter. ... The Kings play four of their remaining nine games against teams currently above .500.

Clippers: Coming off a 17-point fourth quarter en route to a game-high 28 points in a victory over Utah on Saturday, Crawford went 0 for 5 in the first half against the Kings. ... The Clippers played without J.J. Redick, who injured his right ankle when he stepped on a basketball in the game against Utah on Saturday.

SCHEDULE QUIRK

The Clippers played the second game in a rare back-to-back, with both games with a 12:30 p.m. local start.

"This is one of those games when I saw two 12:30 games, I don't want that," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "But we couldn't get it changed."

UP NEXT

Kings: The Kings play the Memphis Grizzlies at home Monday night in the second game of a back-to-back. Sacramento is 4-12 in such games this season.