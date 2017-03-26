Matz will miss spring start because of elbow tenderness

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Mets pitcher Steven Matz has been scratched from his Monday start in a minor league game because of tenderness in his left elbow.

"There's a little irritation, and he's got to work that out," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said on Sunday. "We don't think it's anything significant, but it bothers him on extension. He won't pitch tomorrow, and we'll see where that takes him over the next four or five days."

Matz was scheduled to pitch on the back fields at the team's complex to start the final week of spring training.

Alderson said the problem has bothered Matz for "a period of time", but that he hasn't been sent for an MRI.

The GM added that the team doesn't think the issue is serious, but that it's "worrisome" because Matz has continued to be injured during his short career with the Mets.

Matz gave up five runs and eight hits in four innings against Miami on Wednesday. He is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in four starts this spring.

Matz was 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts in 2016, but was shut down last September and had surgery to remove bone spurs in his left elbow.