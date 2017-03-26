NHL Capsules

PITTSBURGH — Jakub Voracek and Dale Weise sparked Philadelphia's four-goal third period and the Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 on Sunday night.

Jordan Weal scored his fifth goal in the first period and Valtteri Filppula his ninth in the second, then the Flyers broke it open in the third. Weise got his fifth of the season and Voracek his 19th before Radko Gudas and Shayne Gostisbehere capped the scoring.

Steve Mason stopped 25 shots for the Flyers, who won for the fourth time in seven games.

Philadelphia is six points behind Boston for the second Eastern Conference wild card, with three teams ahead of them and seven games left. The Flyers had won three of their previous nine games, including a home shutout against Pittsburgh.

Matt Murray made 27 saves for the Penguins, who missed out on an opportunity to move a point behind the Washington Capitals for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. Matt Cullen and Patric Hornqvist scored.

RED WINGS 3, WILD 2, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored 1:52 into overtime and lifted the Detroit Red Wings over the reeling Minnesota Wild.

Jimmy Howard made the game-winning goal possible by making one of his 24 saves.

Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist got the rebound and made a long pass to set up Athanasiou, who faked out Devan Dubnyk with a move before flipping the puck in the net.

The Wild have lost eight of nine and are 3-10-1 in March. They still clinched a playoff spot late Saturday night when the Los Angeles Kings lost to the New York Rangers. The Wild extended their post-season streak to five under first-year coach Bruce Boudreau.

Mike Green and Tomas Tatar also scored for Detroit.

Dubnyk finished with 16 saves and Eric Staal and Nate Prosser scored for Minnesota.

STARS 2, DEVILS 1, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored on a power play 20 seconds into overtime, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils.

Ales Hemsky also scored a power-play goal with 6:36 left in regulation as the Stars came back to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention.

Kari Lehtonen made 20 saves for Dallas, including a stop on a short-handed breakaway attempt by Blake Pietila about a minute before Hemsky tied the game.

Blake Coleman, who was born in Plano, Texas, scored his first NHL goal for New Jersey. Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves.

JETS 2, CANUCKS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Michael Hutchinson made 28 saves and Adam Lowry scored a power-play goal in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets past the Vancouver Canucks.

Lowry scored the go-ahead goal with 8:13 to go, keeping the Jets mathematically alive in the playoff picture — although one loss or one win by St. Louis the rest of the season would knock Winnipeg out of contention.

Mathieu Perreault also scored for Winnipeg.