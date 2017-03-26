OHL Roundup: Lazarev perfect as 67's shut out Steelheads 4-0; series tied 1-1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Leo Lazarev stopped all 31 shots he faced as the Ottawa 67's shut out the Mississauga Steelheads 4-0 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

The win ties the best-of-seven first-round series 1-1. Game 3 is in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Travis Barron and Sasha Chmelevski had power-play goals for the 67's, while Tye Felhaber and Mathieu Foget, into an empty net, chipped in as well.

Jacob Ingham turned aside 20-of-23 shots for Mississauga.

Ottawa went 2 for 5 on the power play and the Steelheads were 0 for 2.

---

BULLDOGS 5 FRONTENACS 4

KINGSTON, Ont. — Niki Petti scored twice, including the eventual winner, as Hamilton edged the Frontenacs.

The Bulldogs lead the sereis 2-0 and will host Game 3 on Tuesday in Hamilton.

Matt Luff, Marian Studenic and Connor Roberts also scored as the Bulldogs racked up five goals in the second period.

Stephen Desrocher, Linus Nyman, Nathan Dunkley and Jason Robertson supplied the offence for Kingston.

---

KNIGHTS 5 SPITFIRES 2

LONDON, Ont. — Max Jones had a pair of empty-net goals as the Knights topped Windsor.

The series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday.

Mitchell Stephens had the power-play winner at the 11:32 mark of the third period for London, while Cliff Pu and Olli Juolevi also found the back of the net.

Aaron Luchuk and Mikhail Sergachev responded for the Spitfires.

---

GENERALS 5 WOLVES 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Jack Studnicka had a power-play goal and the winner to lift the Generals over Sudbury.

The win ties the best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 and Game 3 is in Sudbury, Ont., on Tuesday.

Kyle MacLean had a short-handed goal for Oshawa, while Matt Brassard and Mason Kohn also scored.

Dmitry Sokolov had the only goal for the Wolves.