Oilers move into tie for first in Pacific Division with win over Avalanche
EDMONTON — Drake Caggiula and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers moved into a three-way tie for first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.
Benoit Pouliot and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (41-25-9), who have won six of their last seven games and are now tied with San Jose and Anaheim at 91 points.
Sven Andrighetto replied for the Avalanche (20-51-3), who have dropped five games in a row.
Edmonton took a 1-0 lead on its first shot of the game 1:54 into the opening period as Pouliot tipped a Matt Benning point shot past Colorado goalie Calvin Pickard.
The Avalanche responded just 45 seconds later, however, as Andrighetto fought off defender Adam Larsson and tucked the puck past Edmonton starter Laurent Brossoit.
The Oilers retook the lead midway through the third on a goal from Draisaitl — his 27th goal and 70th point.
After a scoreless second period, the Oilers made it 3-1 with 11:14 remaining in the third period, as Caggiula redirected a Nugent-Hopkins pass past Pickard on the power play.
Nugent-Hopkins put the game away with another power-play goal with 4 1/2 minutes to play, his 16th of the season.
The Avalanche are in Calgary to face the Flames on Monday, while the Oilers return to action on Tuesday when they host the Los Angeles Kings.
Notes: It was the third and final meeting of the season, with the Oilers winning the previous two, including coming from behind and scoring five third period goals for a 7-4 win in Colorado on Thursday. The Avalanche had been outscored 17-1 in the third period in its previous four games coming into Saturday's contest… Oilers forward Jordan Eberle played his 500th NHL game, all for Edmonton. He is the 21st player to hit the milestone for the Oilers… Brossoit made just his third start of the season in net for Edmonton.