AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — The Detroit Pistons have recalled forward Henry Ellenson from the team's Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League.

Ellenson has averaged 1.5 points in 14 games this season for the Pistons. Detroit took him in the first round of the 2016 draft. In 21 games with Grand Rapids, he's averaged 17.9 points and 8.9 rebounds.