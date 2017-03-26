QMJHL: Alain helps Armada top Voltigeurs; Blainville-Boisbriand leads series 3-0

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Alexandre Alain scored twice, including the winner, as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada topped the Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-1 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Blainville-Boisbriand leads the best-of-seven series 3-0. Game 4 will be in Drummondville, Que., on Wednesday.

Alexandre Alain and Alex Barre-Boulet also scored for the Armada, while Samuel Montembeault made 18 saves for the win.

Mathieu Sevigny replied for the Voltigeurs and Emilien Boily stopped 24 shots.