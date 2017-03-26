Sports

Saturday's Games

NHL

Edmonton 4 Colorado 1

Calgary 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)

Vancouver 4 Minnesota 2

Buffalo 5 Toronto 2

Montreal 3 Ottawa 1

Columbus 1 Philadelphia 0

Carolina 3 New Jersey 1

Boston 2 N.Y. Islanders 1

Washington 4 Arizona 1

Florida 7 Chicago 0

Nashville 7 San Jose 2

N.Y. Rangers 3 Los Angeles 0

---

AHL

Toronto 4 Springfield 1

St. John's 4 Hershey 3

Providence 5 Albany 0

Charlotte 3 Chicago 2 (SO)

Hartford 4 Bridgeport 3

Syracuse 5 Utica 1

Rochester 5 Binghamton 4

WB-Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 0

Grand Rapids 4 Rockford 0

Texas 5 Stockton 4 (SO)

Ontario 2 San Antonio 0

Bakersfield 3 San Diego 1

San Jose 5 Tucson 2

---

NBA

Toronto 94 Dallas 86

L.A. Clippers 108 Utah 95

Washington 127 Cleveland 115

San Antonio 106 New York 98

Portland 112 Minnesota 100

---

NCAA Men's Tournament

(Midwest Regional Championship, at Kansas City, Mo.)

Oregon 74 Kansas 60

(West Regional Championship, at San Jose, Calif.)

Gonzaga 83 Xavier 59

---

MLB Pre-season

Toronto 16 Canada Jr. 0

N.Y. Yankees 6 Toronto (ss) 5

Boston (ss) 7 Tampa Bay 5

Pittsburgh 5 Detroit 4

N.Y. Mets 3 Atlanta 0

Philadelphia 3 Boston (ss) 3

Miami 1 St. Louis 0

Washington 4 Houston 1

L.A. Angels 7 Arizona 4

Chicago White Sox 10 Cleveland 7

Chicago Cubs 11 Cincinnati (ss) 7

Cincinnati (ss) 11 Oakland 6

Kansas City 1 Milwaukee 0, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 11 Oakland (ss) 6

Colorado 7 Chicago Cubs (ss) 4

Seattle 3 Texas 1

Baltimore 6 Minnesota 3

San Francisco 8 San Diego 7

---

NLL

Toronto 13 Vancouver 11

Colorado 14 Saskatchewan 11

Calgary 18 New England 13

Rochester 11 Buffalo 10

---

MLS

New England 5 Minnesota United 2

Real Salt Lake 0 New York 0

Columbus 3 Portland 2

---

