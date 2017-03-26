Saturday's Games
NHL
Edmonton 4 Colorado 1
Calgary 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)
Vancouver 4 Minnesota 2
Buffalo 5 Toronto 2
Montreal 3 Ottawa 1
Columbus 1 Philadelphia 0
Carolina 3 New Jersey 1
Boston 2 N.Y. Islanders 1
Washington 4 Arizona 1
Florida 7 Chicago 0
Nashville 7 San Jose 2
N.Y. Rangers 3 Los Angeles 0
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Springfield 1
St. John's 4 Hershey 3
Providence 5 Albany 0
Charlotte 3 Chicago 2 (SO)
Hartford 4 Bridgeport 3
Syracuse 5 Utica 1
Rochester 5 Binghamton 4
WB-Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 0
Grand Rapids 4 Rockford 0
Texas 5 Stockton 4 (SO)
Ontario 2 San Antonio 0
Bakersfield 3 San Diego 1
San Jose 5 Tucson 2
---
NBA
Toronto 94 Dallas 86
L.A. Clippers 108 Utah 95
Washington 127 Cleveland 115
San Antonio 106 New York 98
Portland 112 Minnesota 100
---
NCAA Men's Tournament
(Midwest Regional Championship, at Kansas City, Mo.)
Oregon 74 Kansas 60
(West Regional Championship, at San Jose, Calif.)
Gonzaga 83 Xavier 59
---
MLB Pre-season
Toronto 16 Canada Jr. 0
N.Y. Yankees 6 Toronto (ss) 5
Boston (ss) 7 Tampa Bay 5
Pittsburgh 5 Detroit 4
N.Y. Mets 3 Atlanta 0
Philadelphia 3 Boston (ss) 3
Miami 1 St. Louis 0
Washington 4 Houston 1
L.A. Angels 7 Arizona 4
Chicago White Sox 10 Cleveland 7
Chicago Cubs 11 Cincinnati (ss) 7
Cincinnati (ss) 11 Oakland 6
Kansas City 1 Milwaukee 0, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 11 Oakland (ss) 6
Colorado 7 Chicago Cubs (ss) 4
Seattle 3 Texas 1
Baltimore 6 Minnesota 3
San Francisco 8 San Diego 7
---
NLL
Toronto 13 Vancouver 11
Colorado 14 Saskatchewan 11
Calgary 18 New England 13
Rochester 11 Buffalo 10
---
MLS
New England 5 Minnesota United 2
Real Salt Lake 0 New York 0
Columbus 3 Portland 2
---