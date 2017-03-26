Scotland's Eve Muirhead wins bronze at world women's curling championship

BEIJING — Scotland's Eve Muirhead has captured the bronze medal at the 2017 world women's curling championship.

Muirhead downed Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 6-4 on Sunday in the third-place draw.

Hasselborg opened with a deuce in the second end and led 4-3 after seven, but Muirhead responded with singles in each of the next three ends to pull off the victory.

Later Sunday, Canada's Rachel Homan will be going for gold against Russia's Anna Sidorova.

Homan defeated Sidorova in the Page playoff 1-2 game Friday to advance straight to the gold-medal draw. The Ottawa skip has won all 12 games she has played at the Capital Gymnasium.

Homan, third Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney and lead Lisa Weagle are aiming for their first world women's title. They could also become the first team in event history to go unbeaten through the competition.

Homan won bronze in her world women's championship debut in 2013 in Riga. She took silver the next year in Saint John, N.B.