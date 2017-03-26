Seguin OT goal keeps Dallas alive in the playoff chase
NEWARK, N.J. — Tyler Seguin scored on a power play 20 seconds into overtime, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Sunday.
Ales Hemsky also scored a power-play goal with 6:36 left in regulation as the Stars came back to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention.
Kari Lehtonen made 20 saves for Dallas, including a stop on a short-handed breakaway attempt by Blake Pietila about a minute before Hemsky tied the game.
Blake Coleman, who was born in Plano, Texas, scored his first NHL goal for New Jersey. Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves.
The loss was the second in as many nights for the Devils and their 13th in 17 games (2-13-2). It also came just one night after New Jersey's playoff hopes were extinguished for the fifth straight year in a loss to Carolina.
Seguin got his 25th goal after Devils
The Stars tied the game on Hemsky's power-play goal. Devils
A little less than a minute before the goal, Lehtonen made a pad save on a short-handed breakaway by Pietila.
Playing in his 17th career game, Coleman put New Jersey in front in the first period. He blocked a pass by
Kinkaid made the goal stand up until the latter half of the third period, making outstanding stops on Greg Pateryn and Seguin on shots seconds apart in the second period.
NOTES: Greene played in his 700th game, all with the Devils. ... Dallas F Curtis McKenzie and Devils D Damon Severson had a short fight late in the second period.
UP NEXT
Stars: At Montreal Tuesday night for second-game of five-game road trip, their final games away from home.
Devils: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night in a makeup of game postponed by snow on March 14.
Follow Tom Canavan at http://twitter.com/APTCan