Seguin OT goal keeps Dallas alive in the playoff chase

NEWARK, N.J. — Tyler Seguin scored on a power play 20 seconds into overtime, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Sunday.

Ales Hemsky also scored a power-play goal with 6:36 left in regulation as the Stars came back to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention.

Kari Lehtonen made 20 saves for Dallas, including a stop on a short-handed breakaway attempt by Blake Pietila about a minute before Hemsky tied the game.

Blake Coleman, who was born in Plano, Texas, scored his first NHL goal for New Jersey. Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves.

The loss was the second in as many nights for the Devils and their 13th in 17 games (2-13-2). It also came just one night after New Jersey's playoff hopes were extinguished for the fifth straight year in a loss to Carolina.

Seguin got his 25th goal after Devils defenceman Steven Santini was called for cross-checking with 54 seconds left in regulation. New Jersey killed off the 5-on-4 power play, but the Stars scored in OT on Seguin's shot from between the circles that beat Kinkaid to the corner of the net.

The Stars tied the game on Hemsky's power-play goal. Devils defenceman Ben Lovejoy couldn't get the puck out of the zone. Dallas defenceman Stephen Johns found Hemsky in the right circle. His initial shot was blocked by New Jersey captain Andy Greene, but the puck came right back to him and he beat Kinkaid between the pads for his fourth of the season.

A little less than a minute before the goal, Lehtonen made a pad save on a short-handed breakaway by Pietila.

Playing in his 17th career game, Coleman put New Jersey in front in the first period. He blocked a pass by defenceman John Klingberg in front of the Dallas bench, broke in on Lehtonen and beat him up high at 11:02 of the first period.

Kinkaid made the goal stand up until the latter half of the third period, making outstanding stops on Greg Pateryn and Seguin on shots seconds apart in the second period.

NOTES: Greene played in his 700th game, all with the Devils. ... Dallas F Curtis McKenzie and Devils D Damon Severson had a short fight late in the second period.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Montreal Tuesday night for second-game of five-game road trip, their final games away from home.

Devils: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night in a makeup of game postponed by snow on March 14.

___