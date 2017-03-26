Wesley Berg has five goals, four assists as Roughnecks beat Black Wolves 18-13

CALGARY — Wesley Berg had five goals and four assists to lead the Calgary Roughnecks past the New England Black Wolves 18-13 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Curtis Dickson and Dane Dobbie each added a hat trick with Jeff Shattler and Holden Cattoni both striking twice for Calgary (5-9). Dan MacRae, Tyler Digby and Tyson Bell rounded out the attack.

Kyle Buchanan scored five goals and Shawn Evans had a hat trick for the Black Wolves (7-7). Kevin Buchanan, Kevin Crowley, Chad Culp, Zac Reid and Seth Oakes supplied the rest of the offence.

Frank Scigliano made 42 saves for the win in net. Doug Jamieson took the loss in relief by turning away 10-of-16 shots in 16:50. Evan Kirk started the game but was pulled after allowing 12 goals on 41 shots.