WHL Roundup: Babenko powers Hurricanes past Rebels; series tied 1-1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Egor Babenko had a hat trick as the Lethbridge Hurricanes skated past the Red Deer Rebels 5-2 on Sunday night in Western Hockey League playoff action.

The win ties their best-of-seven series 1-1, with Game 3 in Red Deer, Alta., on Wednesday.

Tanner Nagel had the short-handed winner near the midway point of the second period for Lethbridge and Ryan Bowen chipped in as well. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for the win.

Michael Spacek and Evan Polei responded with power-play goals in the third period for the Rebels. Riley Lamb started in net, stopping 20-of-25 shots in 42:18 of work with Babenko's third goal chasing him from the game. Lasse Petersen turned aside all four shots he faced.

The Hurricanes could not score on their six power plays and Red Deer went 2 for 5.

COUGARS 5 WINTERHAWKS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Aaron Boyd had back-to-back goals to lift the Cougars over Portland.

The series is now tied 1-1. Game 3 is on Wednesday in Portland, Ore.

Brad Morrison, Shane Collins and Radovan Bondra also scored for Prince George.

Cody Glass was the lone scorer for the Winterhawks.