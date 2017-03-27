Backcountry enthusiasts can't count on quick rescue if something goes wrong

CALGARY — Experts say the growing number of skiers and snowboarders enticed by pristine powder in the backcountry shouldn't assume help will arrive quickly if something goes wrong.

Snowboard star Mark McMorris, a medal favourite at next year's Winter Olympics, was hurt badly while attempting a jump in British Columbia's backcountry on the weekend.

It's not known how long it took to get the 23-year-old native of Regina off the mountain.

Luke Penner of Mountain Equipment Co-op in North Vancouver, says sales of backcountry gear have been increasing and the activity's appeal is growing.

Penner says it's crucial to have the right gear and knowledge to look after yourself because it could take a long time to be rescued.

Karl Klassen, warning service manager at Avalanche Canada, recommends taking a weekend-long avalanche training course before heading into the wilderness.

Klassen, who is also a professional mountain guide and backcountry enthusiast, says a transceiver, probe and shovel are essential, but avoiding an avalanche in the first place is the best defence.

"The bottom line really is if you're caught in an avalanche and you're buried, you really only have 15 or 20 minutes before the chance of survival is very, very low," he said Monday.

"So whatever technique you use to call for help, it doesn't negate the fact that immediate companion rescue by the other people in your group is probably what's going to save your life.