Brown wins national men's slalom title at Canadian skiing championships

MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Toronto's Phil Brown was crowned national men's slalom champion after finishing third in Monday's race at the Canadian skiing championships.

Brown entered the second run with a .45 second lead, but made a costly mistake early in his second run and finished with a total time of two minutes 6.27 seconds.

AJ Ginnis won with a time of 2.05.52 and fellow American Michael Ankeny finished second in 2.06.16.