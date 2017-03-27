Sports

Canadian midfielder Kyle Bekker named NASL player of the week after historic goal

TORONTO — Canadian international Kyle Bekker has been named player of the week in the North American Soccer League after scoring the first goal in the San Francisco Deltas' history.

The 26-year-old midfielder from Oakville, Ont., who played for Toronto and Montreal in Major League Soccer, converted a cross from teammate Danny Cruz in the 31st minute of the Deltas' 1-1 draw Saturday with Indy Eleven.

Originally drafted by Toronto third overall in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft, Bekker signed with the NASL Deltas in February.

