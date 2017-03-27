Chargers sell all available season tickets at temporary home

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers said Monday that they have sold all the available season tickets at their temporary home.

The recently relocated Chargers will play at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in suburban Carson, California, for the next two seasons before moving in 2019 into the $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood that they will share with the Rams.

In announcing the sellout, the Chargers said they have placed a hold on several thousand additional tickets for players and their families, visiting team use, community relations, and promotional purposes. The team said that because of high demand, it will look to free up additional seats from tickets held by the franchise and from improvements at StubHub Center.

