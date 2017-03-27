CP NewsAlert: Snowboarder McMorris in hospital after backcountry accident

VANCOUVER — Canadian snowboarding star Mark McMorris is in a Vancouver hospital after suffering several injuries in a backcountry snowboarding accident on Saturday.

Canada Snowboard says the Regina native is recovering from a broken jaw, broken left arm, ruptured spleen, stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung.

The 23-year-old Olympic bronze medallist underwent two surgeries over the weekend to control bleeding and to repair the jaw and arm fractures.

Canadian team doctor Rodney French says both operations went well.

Patrick Jarvis, Canada Snowboard's executive director, says McMorris will be "prepared for the rehabilitation required to make a comeback to competition leading into (the 2018 Olympics)."