Dustin Johnson withdraws from Houston Open
HUMBLE, Texas — Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Shell Houston Open to rest from his five-day victory in Match Play.
Johnson won his third straight tournament Sunday when he won two matches that went the distance, a 1-up victory over Hideto Tanihara in the semifinals and a 1-up victory over Jon Rahm in a championship match that Johnson had led 5 up with 10 holes to play.
Johnson noted that he has played seven rounds in the last five days, and he thinks he should give his mind and body a break going into the Masters.
The Houston Open is in its last year with Shell as the sponsor. The tournament features four players from the top 10 — Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler.
