Dustin Johnson withdraws from Houston Open

Dustin Johnson holds his trophy after defeating Jon Rahm of Spain at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin County Club, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HUMBLE, Texas — Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Shell Houston Open to rest from his five-day victory in Match Play.

Johnson won his third straight tournament Sunday when he won two matches that went the distance, a 1-up victory over Hideto Tanihara in the semifinals and a 1-up victory over Jon Rahm in a championship match that Johnson had led 5 up with 10 holes to play.

Johnson noted that he has played seven rounds in the last five days, and he thinks he should give his mind and body a break going into the Masters.

The Houston Open is in its last year with Shell as the sponsor. The tournament features four players from the top 10 — Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler.

