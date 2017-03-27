Fan dies after falling off football stadium in Brazil
SAO PAULO — A Brazilian football fan has died after falling 25
The height is equivalent to an eight-story building.
Bruno Pereira da Silva, aged 23, suffered head injuries and died upon arrival at a local hospital on Sunday.
He and other fans were attempting to jump to a section of the stadium where they could get a better view of the Sao Paulo state championship match between Sao Paulo and archrival Corinthians. The game ended 1-1.
Friends of da Silva told Brazilian media Silva was attending his first football match.