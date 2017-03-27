India takes narrow first innings lead

DHARAMSALA, India — Australian spinner Nathan Lyon took his ninth five-wicket haul in test cricket as India finished with a slender first innings lead on day three of the fourth test here on Monday.

With Lyon taking 5-92 from 34.1 overs, the hosts were all out at the end of a lengthened morning session for 332, a lead by 32 runs after Australia's first-innings 300.

Starting from India's overnight 248-6, Wridhiman Saha (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (63) extended their seventh-wicket partnership to 96 runs despite a testing morning spell from Pat Cummins (3-94) and Josh Hazlewood (1-51). Jadeja even survived an lbw shout via DRS on the very first ball of the day. Both batsmen stayed put at the crease, however, and scoring became gradually easier.

Jadeja scored his 7th test half-century off 83 balls. In all, he faced 95 balls and hit four fours and four sixes. It was his fifth fifty in his past eight tests.

Due to technical issues, DRS was not available for 10 overs in the morning session. India passed 300 in the 109th over to take the lead, and Australia struck quick blows thereafter to wipe out the lower order. The hosts went from 317-6 to 318-9 in the space of 13 deliveries.

Cummins bowled Jadeja in the 113th over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0) was caught at slip off Steve O'Keefe in the next over. Two balls later, Steve Smith took a sensational one-handed catch, falling backwards, at slip to dismiss Saha off Cummins.

Kuldeep Yadav (7) threw his bat around to increase the lead, but Lyon accounted for him, caught in the deep, to end the Indian innings and complete his second five-wicket haul in this series.

On day one, debutant Kuldeep Yadav took 4-68 after Steve Smith (111) scored his 20th test hundred. He put on 134 runs for the second wicket with David Warner (56). Mathew Wade scored 57 runs.

On day two, half-centuries from Lokesh Rahul (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (57) shaped the Indian reply even as Australian bowlers tied down the scoring rate. Lyon had finished with 4-67.