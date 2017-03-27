Kucherov, Lehtonen and Getzlaf named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Lightning right-wing Nikita Kucherov, Dallas Stars goaltender Kari Lehtonen and Anaheim Ducks centre Ryan Getzlaf are the NHL's three stars of the week..

Kucherov posted five goals and two assists in three games, all multi-point performances, to lead the Lightning to a pair of victories and help the team remain within three points of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference entering this week.

Lehtonen went 3-0-1 with a 0.98 goals-against average, .959 save percentage and one shutout to guide the Stars to seven out of a possible eight standings points.