Man City fined $44,000 for players' misconduct in game

LONDON — The English Football Association has fined Manchester City 35,000 pounds ($44,000) for the misconduct of players during a Premier League game against Liverpool.

City last week pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly manner during the 1-1 draw at Etihad Stadium on March 19.

City players protested after Liverpool was awarded a penalty early in the second half. They continued complaining after James Milner struck from the spot to give Liverpool the lead, delaying the restart of the game.