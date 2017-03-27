Nationals release RHP Joe Nathan, 8th all-time in saves

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Veteran reliever Joe Nathan has been released by the Washington Nationals, ending his bid to make the team a week before opening day.

The 42-year-old Nathan went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in only 6 1/3 innings with the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants last season as he worked his way back from a second Tommy John surgery to repair his right elbow.