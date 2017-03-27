NHL Capsules

RALEIGH, N.C. — Andreas Athanasiou crashed into Eddie Lack as he scored in overtime Monday night, giving the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over Carolina on a play that left the Hurricanes goalie with a frightening injury.

Lack remained down for several minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher, with both teams remaining on the ice and forming a semicircle to watch him. Lack flashed a thumbs-up sign as he was wheeled away.

Team spokesman Mike Sundheim said Lack was moving his arms and legs after he was taken off the ice.

An official review determined that the puck was in the net before Athanasiou made contact with Lack.

Lack finished with 23 saves for Carolina.

LIGHTNING 5, BLACKHAWKS 4, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yanni Gourde had a breakaway goal 4:25 into overtime and Tampa Bay rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat Chicago.

Victor Hedman set up the winner with his third assist of the game.

Tampa Bay, which trails Boston by a point for the second Eastern Conference wild card, got two goals from Jonathan Drouin. Ondrej Palat and Anton Stralman also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy, who got pulled 14 minutes into the first after allowing three goals on eight shots, returned to start the second and finished with 25 saves.

Artemi Panarin, Patrick Kane, Tomas Jurco and Richard Panik scored for the Western Conference-leading Blackhawks, who were coming off a 7-0 loss Saturday night at Florida. Scott Darling stopped 25 shots.

PREDATORS 3, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored early in the second period, Jusse Saros stopped 24 shots and Nashville held on to beat New York for its fourth straight win.

Kevin Fiala and Ryan Johansen also scored to help the surging Predators win for the seventh time in eight games and remain in control of third place in the Central Division.

Josh Bailey scored and Thomas Greiss finished with 28 saves for the Islanders, who remained two points behind Boston for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. New York has lost six of its last nine overall (3-5-1) and is 0-4-1 in its last five at Barclays Center since earning a point in 11 straight (9-0-2) on home ice.

BLUES 4, COYOTES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Jake Allen made 21 saves to help St. Louis continue its mastery over Arizona.

St. Louis has won 10 straight games against Arizona, outscoring the Coyotes 42-13 in that time. The Blues have won 10 of their last 12 overall and trail Nashville by a point for third place in the Central Division.

Arizona has lost six of its last seven. The teams meet again Wednesday in Phoenix.

Alex Pietrangelo and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for St. Louis, which is 16-1-1 against Arizona since 2011-12.

Allen improved to 7-0 lifetime against Arizona. He has won eight of his last 10 starts, allowing just 13 goals.

Arizona goalie Mike Smith stopped 24 shots.

SABERS 4, PANTHERS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Gionta scored while playing his 1,000th career game and Buffalo beat Florida.

Ryan O'Reilly, Zach Bogosian and Marcus Foligno also scored for the Sabres, who led 3-0 after Gionta's goal 1:25 into the second period. The goal drew a large cheer from the crowd after the 15-year NHL veteran was honoured during a pregame ceremony.