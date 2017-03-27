OHL Roundup: Otters down Sting for 3-0 lead in first-round playoff series

SARNIA, Ont. — The Erie Otters are a win away from the second round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Darren Raddysh scored two goals and set up another and Dylan Strome had a goal and three assists as Erie beat the Sarnia Sting 5-3 to take a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Alex DeBrincat added a goal and two helpers for the Otters and Kyle Pettit scored into an empty net in the last second of the game.

Kevin Spinozzi led Sarnia with a goal and an assist. Jaden Lindo and Jordan Ernst supplied the rest of the offence.

Troy Timpano stopped 25 shots for the win. Aidan Hughes made 35 saves in the losing effort.

---

GREYHOUNDS 3 FIREBIRDS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Zachary Senyshyn scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as Sault Ste. Marie topped the Firebirds to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

Tim Gettinger and Boris Katchouk, into an empty net, also scored for the Greyhounds.

Kole Sherwood had the lone goal for Flint.

---

ATTACK 4 RANGERS 0

KITCHENER, Ont. — Nick Suzuki scored twice and Michael McNiven stopped all 21 shots he faced as Owen Sound took a 2-1 series lead with a Game-3 win over the Rangers.

Kevin Hancock and Santino Centorame had a goal and an assist apiece for the Attack.

Kitchener's Luke Opilka made 41 saves.