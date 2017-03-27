Rangers release 1B Loney, send 2 others to minor leagues
A
A
Share via Email
SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers have released veteran first baseman James Loney from his minor league contract.
A week before the season opener, the Rangers also Monday optioned knuckleballer Eddie Gamboa to Triple-A Round Rock and reassigned outfielder Jared Hoying to minor league camp.
Loney, a non-roster invitee, hit .174 with one homer in 16 spring training games. He was a backup for the New York Mets last season, and has a .284 career batting average in 1,443 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston, Tampa Bay and the Mets.
Gamboa is a 32-year-old right-hander who made his major league debut last season with seven appearances for Tampa Bay.
Hoying is a speedy outfielder who played in 38 games for the Rangers last season, his first action in the big leagues.